Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret COLEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Rita) COLEMAN

Notice Condolences

Margaret (Rita) COLEMAN Notice
COLEMAN Margaret (Rita) (Southside)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on July 29, 2019, aged 87, Rita, beloved wife of the late George, loving mum of Denise, Debbie and Kim and sons-in-law Alan, Stevie and Paul, loving sister, adored nana of Emma, Lynsey, Fraser, Nicola, Catriona and Catherine, much loved great-nana to Lucy, Arran, Zoe, Isla, Eilidh, Reni, Lonnie, Charley and Eloise. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, August 13, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired can be made on retiral in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.