|
|
|
COLEMAN Margaret (Rita) (Southside)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on July 29, 2019, aged 87, Rita, beloved wife of the late George, loving mum of Denise, Debbie and Kim and sons-in-law Alan, Stevie and Paul, loving sister, adored nana of Emma, Lynsey, Fraser, Nicola, Catriona and Catherine, much loved great-nana to Lucy, Arran, Zoe, Isla, Eilidh, Reni, Lonnie, Charley and Eloise. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, August 13, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired can be made on retiral in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 7, 2019