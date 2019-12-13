Home

CLARK Margaret Elizabeth Cairncross (Elma) ( Trinity) Elma, passed away peacefully, at Trinity House Nursing Home, on December 7, 2019, after a long debilitating illness bravely born, beloved wife of the late Robert, sister of the late Duncan and sister-in-law of the late Margaret, much loved aunt of Aileen and Gill, great-aunt of Gemma and Charlotte and great-great-aunt of Adam. Funeral on Thursday, December 19, at 10.30 am, at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only. Donations to Alzheimer Scotland will be greatly appreciated.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 13, 2019
