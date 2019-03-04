Home

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
15:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
CARTER Margaret (Dalkeith / Woodburn / Newtongrange)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Monday, February 18, 2019, Margaret, beloved wife to Douglas Carter, much loved mum to Ian and Robert and a loving granny to Connar, Rachel, James and Sarah.
A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, March 8, at 3.30 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, may be given after the service in aid of Arthritis Care.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 4, 2019
