BAXTER Margaret (Silverknowes / Leith)
Peacefully, at home on Friday, June 14, 2019. Margaret, beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mum to Linda, Ronnie and Julie. Loving gran to Mari and Eilidh. Will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, June 26, at
2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however donations can be made on retiral to Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland and Cancer Research UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 21, 2019
