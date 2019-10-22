Home

Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
14:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
GILBERT Margaret B. (Leith)
Peacefully, at home on Monday, October 7, 2019, Margaret, in her 93rd year, loving wife of the late George, dearest mum to George, Jim and Jill, devoted grandma and great-grandma to all her grandchildren and a wonderful mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law and auntie to her family, Former member of Seafield Bowling Club. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, October 28, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only. A collection will be taken for Marie Curie at the end of the service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 22, 2019
