ALLAN Margaret (Clovenfords)
On September 9, 2019, Maggie, loved and loving wife of Norrie and mum of Dougal and Ross, loved sister, aunt and great-aunt lost her long fight with cancer in the Margaret Kerr Unit of Borders General Hospital. Service at The Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on Tuesday, September 17, at 2 pm, to which all friends are invited to help celebrate her life. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Cancer Research UK (Ovarian).
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 12, 2019