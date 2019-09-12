Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret ALLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret ALLAN

Notice Condolences

Margaret ALLAN Notice
ALLAN Margaret (Clovenfords)
On September 9, 2019, Maggie, loved and loving wife of Norrie and mum of Dougal and Ross, loved sister, aunt and great-aunt lost her long fight with cancer in the Margaret Kerr Unit of Borders General Hospital. Service at The Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on Tuesday, September 17, at 2 pm, to which all friends are invited to help celebrate her life. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Cancer Research UK (Ovarian).
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.