AITKEN Margaret (nee Munro) (Pathhead / Fala)
Peacefully, at Guthrie House Care Home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, aged 88. Margaret, much loved wife to the late John, beloved sister to the late Agnes, loving aunt to Isabel, Mary, Kate and Jim, sister-in-law to Margaret.
A service will be held at M&F Funeral Parlour, 7 Eskbank Road, Dalkeith, EH22 1HD on Thursday, August 22, at 12 noon, followed by an interment at Cranston Cemetery, approximately 1 pm. All welcome.
