Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel JARQUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel (Manolo) JARQUE

Notice Condolences

Manuel (Manolo) JARQUE Notice
JARQUE Manuel (Manolo) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on December 7, 2019, at North Merchiston Care Home, Manolo, loving husband of Dorothy, father of Laura and Victor, Yayo of Maya, dear brother of Adela, Abelia and Ma Jesus, loved by family in Spain and the UK. Former sommelier at The Pompadour Restaurant, Caledonian Hotel. Church service at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Lauriston Street, on Tuesday, December 17, at 12.30 pm, followed by a burial at Mount Vernon Cemetery. No flowers please, but donations to Alzheimer Scotland are appreciated. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -