JARQUE Manuel (Manolo) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on December 7, 2019, at North Merchiston Care Home, Manolo, loving husband of Dorothy, father of Laura and Victor, Yayo of Maya, dear brother of Adela, Abelia and Ma Jesus, loved by family in Spain and the UK. Former sommelier at The Pompadour Restaurant, Caledonian Hotel. Church service at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Lauriston Street, on Tuesday, December 17, at 12.30 pm, followed by a burial at Mount Vernon Cemetery. No flowers please, but donations to Alzheimer Scotland are appreciated. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 12, 2019