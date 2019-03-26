|
|
|
HALLIDAY Malcolm (Drylaw)
Peacefully, on March 14, 2019, Malcolm (aged 89), loving husband of the late Jean, much loved dad to Malcolm and Sheena, beloved brother, stepfather, father-in-law, uncle and special papa to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Always in our hearts.
Funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Saturday, March 30, at
12 noon, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. A retiral collection will be taken in aid of Blind Veterans UK. Enquiries to Scotmid
Tel: 0131 669 7401.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More