MITCHELL Mairi Gillies (nee Mackenzie) (Morningside / Tranent) Peacefully, at Cluny Lodge Care Home, Morningside, Edinburgh on October 9,2019, aged 99 years. Beloved wife of the late Dr Lex Mitchell, cherished mother to Jimmie and Ann, grandmother to David and Mairi and great-grandmother to Alasdair and Isobel. Cremation at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on October 22, at 3.30 pm, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only. There will be a departing collection for Cluny Lodge Care Home.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 15, 2019
