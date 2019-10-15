|
|
|
MITCHELL
Mairi Gillies (nee Mackenzie)
(Morningside / Tranent)
Peacefully, at Cluny Lodge Care Home, Morningside, Edinburgh on October 9,2019, aged 99 years. Beloved wife of the late Dr Lex Mitchell, cherished mother to Jimmie and Ann, grandmother to David and Mairi and
great-grandmother to Alasdair and Isobel. Cremation at Warriston
Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on October 22, at 3.30 pm, to which all
friends are invited. Family flowers only. There will be a departing
collection for Cluny Lodge Care Home.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 15, 2019