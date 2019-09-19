Home

BERNS Magdalen (Edinburgh)
On Friday, September 13, 2019, in the care of Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh and surrounded by her family, Magdalen Berns, a much loved daughter, sister, niece, cousin, auntie and friend, passed peacefully away. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 10 am, followed by a burial in Morningside Cemetery, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, Magdalen's family ask you to support Marie Curie by visiting https://
www.justgiving.com/fundraising /elizabeth-berns1. No dress code.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 19, 2019
