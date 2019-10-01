Home

GREEN Mae (Howell / Lindsay) (Craigentinny / Galashiels / Willowbrae)
Peacefully, at home, on September 26, 2019, Mae, beloved wife of the late Jimmy Green and the late John Lindsay, beloved mum to Caroline, Lorraine, Hazel and the late Andrew, mother-in-law to Steve, Billy and Andy, grandma to Michael, Jill and Dean, Granny Mae to Angie, great-grandma to Tessa and Maggie, special sister-in-law and aunt. Sadly missed by us all. Funeral service to be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Saturday, October 5, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are invited.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 1, 2019
