Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
14:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Madeleine Carmel BROCKIE

BROCKIE Madeleine Carmel (Roslin / Bilston)
Peacefully, at Lammermuir House Care Home, Dunbar, on Monday, June 17, 2019. Madeleine, beloved wife of the late Billy, dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Madeleine, Bill, Elaine and the late Ian and the late Ann, a loving granny and great-granny to all her grandchildren. A Funeral service to which all family and friends are invited will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, June 27, at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 20, 2019
