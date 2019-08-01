Home

Madeleine BROCKIE

Notice

Madeleine BROCKIE Notice
BROCKIE Madeleine (Roslin / Bilston)
The family of the late Madeleine Brockie, would like to thank all the healthcare professionals who cared for Madeleine at home and in Ward 104 at Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh. Thanks also to staff at Lammermuir Care Home, Dunbar, for their excellent care of Madeleine during the last few months of her life. Thank you to Rev John Wells, for his comforting service and John Bald Funeral Directors, Dunbar, for their help and guidance. Thank you to all family and friends who attended Mortonhall Crematorium.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 1, 2019
