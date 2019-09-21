Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Jean TURNER

Memories Condolences

Lynn Jean TURNER Memories
TURNER Lynne Jean 2nd Anniversary
In loving memory of my darling daughter Lynne, who passed away on September 22, 2017.
It is sad to walk the road alone,
Instead of side by side,
But to all there comes a moment,
When the ways of life divide,
You gave me years of happiness,
Then came sorrow and tears,
But you left me beautiful memories,
I will treasure through the years.
Always in my heart.
Deeply loved and sorely missed. Your loving mum, Jean xxx.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.