TURNER Lynne Jean 2nd Anniversary
In loving memory of my darling daughter Lynne, who passed away on September 22, 2017.
It is sad to walk the road alone,
Instead of side by side,
But to all there comes a moment,
When the ways of life divide,
You gave me years of happiness,
Then came sorrow and tears,
But you left me beautiful memories,
I will treasure through the years.
Always in my heart.
Deeply loved and sorely missed. Your loving mum, Jean xxx.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 21, 2019