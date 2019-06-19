|
|
|
HOCKING Lynn (Dalkeith)
Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness, at home, on Friday, June 14, 2019. Lynn, much loved daughter to Janet and Roger, loving sister to Janet and Barry, aunty and great-aunty to the family. A service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Tuesday, June 25, at
10 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, may be given after the service in aid of Astley Ainsley.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 19, 2019
