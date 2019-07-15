Home

Peacefully, on July 10, 2019, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Lyndsey, eternally loved wife of John, fantastic and loving mum of Freya and Ayla, dearly loved daughter of Gwyneth, much loved sister of Ross and the late Craig and a loved daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt and niece. Funeral Mass at St John Vianney RC Church, 40 Fernieside Gardens, on Wednesday, July 17, at 11 am, followed by interment in Craigmillar Castle Park Cemetery. All friends are welcome to attend.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 15, 2019
