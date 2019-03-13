|
PORTEOUS Lynda
(nee McCutcheon) (Penicuik)
After a long hard battle, bravely fought, on March 1, 2019,
at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Lynda, beloved wife to Ronnie, amazing mum to Sally, Steven, David and Kirsty, devoted grandmother to Tamara and Ryan, beloved sister, sister-in-
law and aunty to many.
Will be sadly missed.
Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, March 18, at
3 pm. Family flowers only please and at Lynda's request something blue or sparkly to be worn. A retiral collection in aid of Marie Curie will be offered.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 13, 2019
