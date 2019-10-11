Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
15:00
mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
HENDERSON Lynda (nee May) (Penicuik)
Suddenly, but peacefully, after a short illness, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on October 4, 2019, Lynda, loving wife to the late Gordon and much loved mother to Fraser and Jennifer. Dearly loved sister, sister-in-law and auntie. A dear daughter to the late Jimmy and Madge May. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, October 16, at 3 pm. All welcome. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection after the service for Wards 118 and 101 at the RIE.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 11, 2019
