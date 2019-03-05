|
|
|
HAMILTON Lyn (Margaret Lyndsey)
(nee Blakebell) (Bonnyrigg)
At the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on February 26, 2019, Lyn, dearly beloved wife of Davie, loved aunt of the family and a dear friend of many. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, March 8, at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be given at the door after the service in aid of The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More