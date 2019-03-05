Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lyn HAMILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyn (nee Blakebell) (Margaret Lyndsey) HAMILTON

Notice Condolences

Lyn (nee Blakebell) (Margaret Lyndsey) HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON Lyn (Margaret Lyndsey)
(nee Blakebell) (Bonnyrigg)
At the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on February 26, 2019, Lyn, dearly beloved wife of Davie, loved aunt of the family and a dear friend of many. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, March 8, at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be given at the door after the service in aid of The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.