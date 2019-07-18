|
|
|
WATSON Louise Black (nee Wilson) (Gracemount / Penicuik)
Very suddenly, but peacefully, at Western General Hospital, on July 15, 2019. Beloved wife to John, much loved mother of Shereé and Chelsea, devoted nana to Autumn and Echo, loving sister to Andrew and Brooke and much loved daughter of Phillis and the late Ewan. Funeral service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 10 am to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 18, 2019