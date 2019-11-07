Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louisa PAIRMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louisa Jane PAIRMAN

Notice Condolences

Louisa Jane PAIRMAN Notice
PAIRMAN Louisa Jane (Hyndford Close,
High Street)
It is with great sadness that the family announces that Louisa Jane Pairman, formally of Hyndford Close, High Street (Edinburgh), passed away peacefully, on October 31, 2019, at the age of 95, at Drumbrae Care Home. Louisa was the loving wife of the late Derry and much loved mum to Christopher and Louise and granny to Christopher, Fraser and Michael. Great-granny to Jorgie and Holly and mother-in-law to Denise and Jimmy. Funeral service to be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, at 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -