PAIRMAN Louisa Jane (Hyndford Close,
High Street)
It is with great sadness that the family announces that Louisa Jane Pairman, formally of Hyndford Close, High Street (Edinburgh), passed away peacefully, on October 31, 2019, at the age of 95, at Drumbrae Care Home. Louisa was the loving wife of the late Derry and much loved mum to Christopher and Louise and granny to Christopher, Fraser and Michael. Great-granny to Jorgie and Holly and mother-in-law to Denise and Jimmy. Funeral service to be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, at 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 7, 2019