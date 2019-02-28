Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00
Mortonhall Crematorium
Main Chapel
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine FORBES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine (Spence) FORBES

Notice Condolences

Lorraine (Spence) FORBES Notice
FORBES Lorraine (nee Spence) (Newtongrange)
Suddenly, but peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Royal Infirmary Edinburgh. Lorraine, beloved mum of Steven, James, Suzanne and the late Dean. Treasured mother-in-law to Loraine, Steven and Mairi. Adored granny to Shelley, Natalie, Christie, Findlay, Fraser and Harris. Precious sister, aunt and friend. Funeral at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Friday, March 8, at
11 am. Family flowers only. Please wear bright colours.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.