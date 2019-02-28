|
FORBES Lorraine (nee Spence) (Newtongrange)
Suddenly, but peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Royal Infirmary Edinburgh. Lorraine, beloved mum of Steven, James, Suzanne and the late Dean. Treasured mother-in-law to Loraine, Steven and Mairi. Adored granny to Shelley, Natalie, Christie, Findlay, Fraser and Harris. Precious sister, aunt and friend. Funeral at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Friday, March 8, at
11 am. Family flowers only. Please wear bright colours.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 28, 2019
