DANN Lorraine (Cockenzie)
Unexpectedly, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Lorraine, dearly loved fiancée and best friend of Zander, much loved mum of Elaine, Lynsey and Leah, devoted and cherished granny and a loving sister, niece and friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, October 10, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired may be given after the service in aid of the British Heart Foundation.
Please wear bright colours.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 7, 2019
