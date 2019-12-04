|
BROWN Lorraine (Forfar / Edinburgh)
The family of Lorraine wish to thank everyone for attending her funeral service in Forfar, on November 26, 2019 and her memorial service at Mortonhall, on November 28 and for the lovely floral tributes, kind words and messages of sympathy. Thanks to Rev Barbara Sweetin for the beautiful and comforting funeral service and Lis Dick for the uplifting and fitting memorial service. Thank you to Kenny Ross at Strathmore Funeral Directors, Forfar and Clair Rennie at H & W Harkess Funeralcare, Edinburgh, for their invaluable assistance, attention to detail and for the compassion shown to the family.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 4, 2019