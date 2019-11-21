Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:45
Strathmore Funeral Directors - Service Room
4 Roberts Street
Forfar
Interment
Following Services
Forfar Cemetery
Forfar
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
14:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
BROWN Lorraine (Forfar / Edinburgh)
Suddenly, on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Much loved daughter of the late Laurence and Rita Brown, a loving niece, cousin and dear friend to many. Funeral service in Strathmore Funeral Directors Service Room, 4 Roberts Street, Forfar, on Tuesday, November 26, at 10.45 am, thereafter to Forfar Cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate Lorraine's life will also take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, November 28, at 2.30 pm, to which all are invited.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 21, 2019
