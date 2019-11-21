|
BROWN Lorraine (Forfar / Edinburgh)
Suddenly, on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Much loved daughter of the late Laurence and Rita Brown, a loving niece, cousin and dear friend to many. Funeral service in Strathmore Funeral Directors Service Room, 4 Roberts Street, Forfar, on Tuesday, November 26, at 10.45 am, thereafter to Forfar Cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate Lorraine's life will also take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, November 28, at 2.30 pm, to which all are invited.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 21, 2019