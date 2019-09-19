|
WRIGHT
Lorna Margaret
(nee McLean)
(Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on August 13, 2019, at the Western General Hospital, following
an illness endured with courage and dignity. Lorna, wife and soulmate of
Dean and loving mother of Fergus, daughter of Margaret Dempster and the
late Hamish McLean and stepdaughter of Aileen McLean and the late Jock
Dempster. Lecturer at Edinburgh College and former employee of Scottish & Newcastle Retail. Lorna will be sadly missed by her family, friends and former students. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Wednesday, September 25, at 10 am, to which all who knew Lorna are invited. A collection will be taken for Cancer Research UK to support further research into TNBC.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 19, 2019