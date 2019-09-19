Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Lorna Margaret WRIGHT

WRIGHT Lorna Margaret (nee McLean) (Edinburgh) Peacefully, on August 13, 2019, at the Western General Hospital, following an illness endured with courage and dignity. Lorna, wife and soulmate of Dean and loving mother of Fergus, daughter of Margaret Dempster and the late Hamish McLean and stepdaughter of Aileen McLean and the late Jock Dempster. Lecturer at Edinburgh College and former employee of Scottish & Newcastle Retail. Lorna will be sadly missed by her family, friends and former students. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Wednesday, September 25, at 10 am, to which all who knew Lorna are invited. A collection will be taken for Cancer Research UK to support further research into TNBC.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 19, 2019
