Liz (Betty) ALEXANDER

Liz (Betty) ALEXANDER Notice
ALEXANDER Liz (Betty) (nee Ogilvie) (Edinburgh, Tighnabruaich and recently North Berwick)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Liz, beloved wife of the late Ron, loving mother of the late Michael, much loved gran of Kyle, great-gran of Amy and Lewis, a loving sister of Norma, Maureen, the late Syd and Mary and a much loved aunt to the family. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, at 12.30 pm, on Wednesday, December 18, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 12, 2019
