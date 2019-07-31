|
DOUGLAS, Linda (Edinburgh)
Linda Janet Douglas, died suddenly, after a very short illness, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Beloved sister of Lorraine, Eildon, Madge, Bruce and Farquhar, (Doug) and the late James, Sydney, Harvie and Meigle. Loving sister-in-law, auntie, great-auntie and great-great-auntie. Friend of John and best friend of sixtie years, Maureen. Funeral to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Tuesday, August 6, at 2 pm. Family flowers only, but if desired there will be a collection in aid of the British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK. In keeping with Linda's bright personality please feel free to wear bright colours.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 31, 2019