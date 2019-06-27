Home

M&F Funeral Services
8 Lochend Road South
Musselburgh, Lothian EH21 6DB
0131 653 6177
MOODIE Linda Ann Davidson (nee Watson) (Musselburgh)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, Linda, aged 72. Beloved wife of John, much loved mum to Lynn, loving sister to Alex, Donald, Stewart, Derrick, Alan, Colin and the late Hugh, loving sister-in-law and aunt to the family. A service will be held at M&F Funeral Parlour, 8 Lochend Road South, Musselburgh, on Monday, July 1, at 11 am, interment thereafter at Inveresk Cemetery, at 11.45 am. Family flowers only. All welcome, please wear bright colours.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 27, 2019
