Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lillias MESSER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillias Lawrie (Lily) MESSER

Memories Condolences

Lillias Lawrie (Lily) MESSER Memories
MESSER Lillias Lawrie (Lily) 1st Anniversary, June 23
Treasured memories of a much loved mum, gran and great-gran.
We hold you close within our hearts,
And there you will remain,
To walk with us throughout our lives,
Until we meet again.
Yvonne, Liam, Theo and Sebastian x
It's a year since we lost you, Mum,
And I think of you often, with laughter and tears.
You will always be with me in my heart.
Liz (Canada)
We miss you, Grandma Lily Pad.
Owen, Rachel, Meghan, Linda and Karen x
Published in Edinburgh News on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.