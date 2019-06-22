|
MESSER Lillias Lawrie (Lily) 1st Anniversary, June 23
Treasured memories of a much loved mum, gran and great-gran.
We hold you close within our hearts,
And there you will remain,
To walk with us throughout our lives,
Until we meet again.
Yvonne, Liam, Theo and Sebastian x
It's a year since we lost you, Mum,
And I think of you often, with laughter and tears.
You will always be with me in my heart.
Liz (Canada)
We miss you, Grandma Lily Pad.
Owen, Rachel, Meghan, Linda and Karen x
Published in Edinburgh News on June 22, 2019
