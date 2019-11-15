|
McEWAN
Lilias May Gordon (Lily) (nee Ross) (Clermiston)
Jim, Janice and Tricia wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received at this very sad time. Special thanks to W. T. Dunbar for their professional and dignified funeral arrangements. Heartfelt thanks to Rev John Gow for his uplifting and very personal service and to all who attended Warriston Crematorium and kindly donated to the retiral collection for SSPCA. Thanks to the Murrayfield Hotel for the funeral catering.
Lily will be sorely missed but will live on in our hearts forever.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 15, 2019