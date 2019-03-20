|
|
|
DUFFY Lilian (nee Morris) (Corstorphine)
Suddenly, but peacefully at Thornlea Nursing Home, Loanhead on March 13, 2019, after a long illness, Lilian, dearly beloved wife of William, much loved mum of Caroline and Barry, loved nana of Laura, Kenny and Mark, and loved grandma of Alfie. Funeral Mass at St Margaret's Church, Loanhead on Tuesday, March 26, at 11 am, thereafter to Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Flowers welcome, but donations, if desired, may be made at both services in aid of Dementia. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More