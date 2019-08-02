JOHNSON Lewis (Cammo)

Following an active, fun and loving life, sadly, Lewis Aien Johnson passed away, all too soon on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dearly loved son of Ian and Elizabeth, loving brother to Kym, Millie and Eva and beloved grandson to Mina and Ian and the late Sybil and George. A celebration of Lewis' short but amazing life will be held at Cramond Kirk, on Saturday, August 10, at 11 am. All family and friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only but donations, in lieu, if desired, in aid of Lewis Johnson Rugby Foundation, at the church door. Whilst we are devastated and heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful kind boy we do want this to be a celebration of the 13 fabulous years we were privileged to share with him. So please no dark colours - rugby shirts or colourful outfits would be great. Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 2, 2019