Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00
Seafield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie BROWN

Notice Condolences

Leslie BROWN Notice
BROWN Leslie (Easter Road)
Peacefully, at Royal Edinburgh Hospital, on Friday, March 15, 2019, Les, dear husband of Betty, loving father of Gail, father-in-law to Ronnie, grandfather to Ross, Aimee and Rachel, big brother to Ron, brother-in-law to Jim, Liz, Avril and all their families. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, March 29, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only please, donations to Alzheimer Scotland can be given on retiral of service if desired. Enquiries to Scotmid 0131 555 5550.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.