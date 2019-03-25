|
BROWN Leslie (Easter Road)
Peacefully, at Royal Edinburgh Hospital, on Friday, March 15, 2019, Les, dear husband of Betty, loving father of Gail, father-in-law to Ronnie, grandfather to Ross, Aimee and Rachel, big brother to Ron, brother-in-law to Jim, Liz, Avril and all their families. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, March 29, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only please, donations to Alzheimer Scotland can be given on retiral of service if desired. Enquiries to Scotmid 0131 555 5550.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 25, 2019
