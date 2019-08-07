|
STOBBART Leonard (Lenny) (Dalkeith)
Peacefully, after a short illness, on July 31, 2019, at Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, Lenny (worked at Edinburgh Zoo). Loved son, dad to Lisa and Liam, granda, brother and a dear friend to many. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, August 13, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but a retiral collection if desired in aid of the Royal Infirmary after the service. A splash of colour to be worn.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 7, 2019