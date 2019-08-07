Home

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:15
Preston Grange Parish Church
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00
Prestonpans Cemetery
GILCHRIST Leigh (nee Anderson) (Prestonpans)
Suddenly, but peacefully after a short illness on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Western General Hospital. Leigh, a darling wife to Euan, a devoted mummy to Aaron and Maxwell, a dearly loved daughter to Wilma and Jim, sister to James and a great friend to many. A service will be held at Preston Grange Parish Church on Tuesday, August 13, at 10.15 am, thereafter to Prestonpans Cemetery for approximately 11 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Please wear something bright, but no denim. A retiral collection will be taken in aid for Make 2nds Count.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 7, 2019
