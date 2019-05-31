Home

Peacefully, at home, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, Lavinia (Winna), beloved wife of Tam, much loved mum of Maureen and the late Michael, loving mother-in-law to Jamie, cherished gran to Abbie and Laurie, dearly loved sister to Maureen and the late James and David, sister-in-law to Anne and Eleanor and a dear auntie to all the family. A service will be held at Prestongrange Parish Church, on Wednesday, June 5, at 10 am, thereafter to Prestonpans Cemetery, arriving at approximately 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Donations, if desired, may be given after the service in aid of Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 31, 2019
