Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
REID Laurence (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Western General Hospital on July 24, 2019, Laurence, beloved husband of the late Marion. Loving dad to Laurence, Yvonne, Pat, Susan, Andrew, David and the late Carol. Father-in-law to Mary, Shirley and Willie, grandad to Lorraine, Thomas, Alan, Laura, Brian and Graham. Great-grandad to nine. Funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 2, 2019
