Laura (Richardson) McCABE

Laura (Richardson) McCABE Notice
RMcCABE
Laura
(nee Richardson) (Bonnyrigg / Rosewell)
Peacefully, after a short illness, on November 25, 2019, at Fairmile Marie Curie, Laura, dearly beloved wife of Calum, much loved mum of Sydney and a dear step mum to the boys, loving daughter of Ian and Nancy, loved sister of Catriona and a dear auntie.
Funeral service at Cockpen and Carrington Parish Church, Bonnyrigg, on Thursday, December 5, at 10 am, thereafter interment at Cockpen New Cemetery, at 10.45 am, to which all are welcome. Flowers welcome, if desired, but there will also be a retiral collection, if desired for the
Marie Curie. Bright colours to be worn.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 29, 2019
