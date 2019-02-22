|
|
|
PATERSON Kevin (Bellevue)
Kevin passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, at home, on Sunday, February 10, 2019. A beloved son of Alan and the late Tricia and much loved brother to Ross. Will be greatly missed by all his uncles, aunts, cousins, Brit, family and friends. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, March 1, at 3 pm, to which all family and friends are warmly invited to attend. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to Scotmid
0131 555 5550.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More