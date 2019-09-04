Home

Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
15:00
Seafield Crematorium
TAIT Kenny (Southside / Craigentinny)
Peacefully, after a long illness, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, Kenny, beloved dad of Tracey and Kenny, loving grandad of Jennifer and Melissa, great-grandad of Isla and Ellie and brother to Alex and David. A funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, September 10, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however, a retiral collection will be held on behalf of St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 4, 2019
