Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenny MARSHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenny MARSHALL

Notice Condolences

Kenny MARSHALL Notice
MARSHALL Kenny (Woodburn / Rosewell)
Suddenly, but peacefully, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Kenny, much loved husband of Jeanette, loving dad to Angela and Lynne, father-in-law to Mark and Graeme, adored papa to Megan, Murray, Jack and Amy, loving brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle and good friend to all who will be sorely missed. A lifetime of youth work and passion for athletics. A service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, December 2, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Please wear a dash of colour. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -