MARSHALL Kenny (Woodburn / Rosewell)
Suddenly, but peacefully, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Kenny, much loved husband of Jeanette, loving dad to Angela and Lynne, father-in-law to Mark and Graeme, adored papa to Megan, Murray, Jack and Amy, loving brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle and good friend to all who will be sorely missed. A lifetime of youth work and passion for athletics. A service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, December 2, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Please wear a dash of colour. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 28, 2019