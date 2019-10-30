|
HERON Kenny (Niddrie / Musselburgh / Tranent)
Tragically passed on October 17, 2019, Kenny, a beloved husband to Sheryl, devoted dad of Monja and James, cherished son to David and Phyllis, a special brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Kenny will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A service will take place at Seafield Crematorium on Thursday, November 7, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only. Collection for the Air Ambulance, will be taken in memory of Kenny.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 30, 2019