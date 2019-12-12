Home

WOOD Kenneth (Ken) (Craigleith / Comely Bank)
Peacefully, on December 9, 2019, at Murrayfield House, Ken beloved husband of the late Nancy, much loved dad of Avril and Craig, father-in-law of Alex and Judith, adored grandad of Laura, Graham, Tess and George and great-grandad to Emma. A celebration of Ken's life will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, December 18, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 12, 2019
