|
|
|
STEWART Kenneth Sinclair, FSA (Warriston)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, Kenneth, (FSA, Scotland, Treasurer, Saltire Society, Scotland), beloved husband of the late Marybeth and loving brother of the late Gavin and Vivien. Service to be held at Inverleith St Serf`s Parish Church, 280 Ferry Road, on Thursday, November 14, at 11 am. Committal thereafter at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 11, 2019