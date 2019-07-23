|
CROMBIE Kenneth Joseph (Dalgety Bay)
Suddenly, but surrounded by family and with the support of the Cancer Care Team and the compassionate staff of Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on July 18, 2019, Kenneth Joseph Crombie, aged 70. Beloved husband to Lindsay, loving dad to Kathryn and Hazel, father-in-law to Paul, brother to Linda and besotted grandad to Mia and Harry. The funeral service will be held at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Monday, July 29, at 2.45 pm. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 23, 2019