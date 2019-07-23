Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
14:45
Dunfermline Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth CROMBIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Joseph CROMBIE

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Joseph CROMBIE Notice
CROMBIE Kenneth Joseph (Dalgety Bay)
Suddenly, but surrounded by family and with the support of the Cancer Care Team and the compassionate staff of Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on July 18, 2019, Kenneth Joseph Crombie, aged 70. Beloved husband to Lindsay, loving dad to Kathryn and Hazel, father-in-law to Paul, brother to Linda and besotted grandad to Mia and Harry. The funeral service will be held at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Monday, July 29, at 2.45 pm. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.