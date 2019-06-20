Home

MACRAE Kenneth G.D. (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, after a short illness, on June 15, 2019, Ken, much loved father to Carolyn and Mark, father-in-law to Robert, uncle to Ken Rowan and brother to Mairead and beloved partner to Franki. Funeral service to take place at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, June 26, at 12 noon, to which all are invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations can be made to Music in Hospitals and Care.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 20, 2019
