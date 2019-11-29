|
MURRAY Kenneth Carlyle (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at The Western General, Edinburgh, on Friday, November 22, 2019, Kenneth, proud son of the late Pat and Carlyle Murray, loving brother to Graham, uncle to Gillian, Georgie and great-uncle to Isla. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 9.30 am, to which all are invited. Family flowers only please and donations can be made in aid of Cancer Research on the day.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 29, 2019