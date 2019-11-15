Home

McGOVERN
Keith (Musselburgh)
Suddenly, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Monday, November 4, 2019. Keith, aged 59 years, Late of Lothian and Borders Fire Brigade, beloved husband of the late Pauline, dearly loved dad of Shona, loving son of Muriel and the late
John, much loved brother of Fiona, Alastair, Diane and the late Derek and will be sorely missed by his loyal best friend Zac the dog. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, November 20, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 15, 2019
